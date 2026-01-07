Houston weather: More record highs possible on Thursday

The Brief Unseasonable warmth with additional record highs Storms Friday as a strong front approaches Colder temps arrive this weekend with a sharp temperature drop



Another warm day is on the way for the Houston area on Thursday.

MORE RECORD HIGHS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

It was another super foggy morning, with near record heat for the afternoon. In fact, Houston tied today's record high of 81° with more near record heat on the way for Thursday and Friday. Daily record highs are at risk with Houston experiencing two more spring-like days. Record high is 79 for Thursday and it could be tied or broken.

COLD FRONT BRINGS RAIN FRIDAY

By late Thursday night through Friday, a more dynamic weather system moves in. Increasing moisture and lift from an area of low pressure will support showers and scattered thunderstorms, with a few strong storms possible. This will mark the most active weather of the week and the clear transition between record highs and chilly breezes. The storm prediction center has placed the Houston area in a low one out of five risk for a few strong to marginally severe storms on Friday. Hail, along with a few strong wind gusts near 50 miles per hour will be possible in a few storms, along with frequent lightning and heavy rain.

CHILLY PATTERN TO KICK IN THIS WEEKEND

Behind Friday’s system, a strong push of colder air moves in for the Chevron Houston Marathon weekend. Temperatures drop sharply with highs falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s and noticeably colder mornings near 40. This colder pattern should persist into next week, with brisk mornings and pleasant afternoons. This front will actually knock us back to where temperatures should be for January in Houston.