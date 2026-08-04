The Brief Heat index values approach 105 with isolated late-day storms. Evening commute downpours are possible as rain chances increase. Pacific Northwest wildfires spread smoke across much of the country.



Highs climb into the upper 90s today, with humidity pushing the heat index near 105. An isolated storm could develop late in the afternoon, but most neighborhoods remain rain-free.

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Storms could slow the drive home

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may develop near the sea breeze during the late afternoon and evening commute. Any storm could briefly produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Wildfire smoke crosses the country

A widespread smoke plume is being fed by wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. Upper-level winds are carrying much of the smoke across the United States, creating hazier skies, although most of it should remain above ground level around Houston.