Houston weather: Pleasant Monday ahead, pattern continues during the week

The Brief Looking Great to Start the Week Getting Warmer Each Day Two Tropical Systems off the East Coast



It's a clear and pleasant Monday morning as it starts out with cooler temperatures ranging from 60s to low 70s. The afternoon will become more sunny and warm with highs in the 90s as moisture levels are low.

Pleasant patten continues

After a brisk morning with lows that dropped into the low 60s in many spots, a mostly sunny sky and light winds will allow afternoon high temperatures could reach the low 90s. Humidity will remain comfortably low.

Warming pattern kicks in

The last three days, Houston's high temperature has reached around 90 degrees, but we should get warmer for much of this week - highs could range from around 92–94 most days with morning low temperatures not quite as cool. Look for upper 60s to low 70s as opposed to low to mid 60s.

Busy in the Atlantic

Two tropical systems (with familiar names) are very close to each other east of Florida. Hurricane Humberto has been as major status since Friday and should remain at least a category 3 through today. It will not threaten the US, other than helping to generate large waves.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Imelda could get better organized slowly today and is not expected to make a landfall, but will bring rough waves and rain to coastal areas from Florida to South Carolina. Both systems will likely move away from the U.S. over the next two to three days.

If these names sound familiar, six years ago, another Tropical Storm Imelda drenched the Houston area, especially east of Houston with several feet of rain - this caused flooding worse than Harvey in Chambers County. Hurricane Humberto was a noteworthy storm in the Gulf in 2007 when it went from a tropical depression in the morning to landfall in Port Arthur as a category 1 hurricane that night!