Houston weather: Warm, breezy Monday in the 80s; expected storms Wednesday

The Brief Warm and breezy to start the week Storms likely late Wednesday Chilly mornings follow Wednesday’s front



It's a humid and breezy start to the week on Monday with conditions feeling warm in the low 80s along with some clouds.

Muggy, breezy today and Tuesday

Southeast Texas begins the week on a warm and humid note with a steady breeze and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Most of Monday and Tuesday looks quiet, but the air will feel humid as Gulf moisture continues to stream in and isolated mid to late day showers are possible.

Storms arrive late Wednesday

A stronger system pushes in late Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing a widespread round of showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning, so plan for possible issues at the Rodeo and keep an eye on the forecast as the front approaches.

Chilly mornings after the front

Once the front clears the area, noticeably cooler and drier air settles in. The end of the week will feature bright skies and a couple of crisp, chilly mornings before temperatures slowly moderate heading into the weekend.