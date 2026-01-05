Houston weather: Monday highs in the mid-70s, late week cold front

The Brief Mild Monday after a chilly, misty start Warming trend kicks in Late week cold front



You might want to dress in layers on Monday morning to stay warm in the chilly air and slight breeze. It'll start to feel a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Pattern change begins

A chilly, foggy start to the work week will give way to a mostly sunny and mild Monday. As high pressure shifts eastward, southerly winds will return, pushing afternoon highs into the mid 70s. This begins a stretch of spring-like weather with humidity gradually on the rise over the next 48 hours.

Record highs ahead

The main story for the mid-week will be the record or near record warmth. Forecast models suggest temperatures could soar into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, driven by sunshine and southwest breezes. Record highs are only 80 on Tuesday, 81 Wednesday and 79 Thursday, so they are all in jeopardy. Morning lows will also be mild in the mid 60s.

Cold front, then chilly

By Friday, an approaching upper-level low and its associated cold front will finally break the warm spell. Increasing moisture from the Gulf will bring a good chance of showers and storms ahead of the front.

Expect a breezy, rainy Friday followed by a return to more typical January temps with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Plan for a chilly, but not frigid, start to the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.