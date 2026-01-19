Houston weather: Near freezing Monday morning, warmer and dry afternoon

The Brief MLK Day: Cold start, sunny and dry by afternoon A true weather rollercoaster this week with sharp temperature swings Watching the weekend for renewed cold rain and possible ice



If you're heading out to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade, be sure to bundle up and stay warm with temperatures in the 30s Monday morning.

MLK Day forecast

Cold air remains in place for MLK Day morning with a brisk, but calm start across the Houston area. Dry air and sunshine will dominate through the day, allowing temperatures to recover into the mid 60s this afternoon, so overall favorable conditions for outdoor celebrations once the morning chill fades. Winds will stay light and no precipitation is expected.

This week's weather rollercoaster

After today’s cool but pleasant conditions, temperatures trend warmer through midweek ahead of the next frontal system. That front brings increasing clouds and rain chances before another push of colder air arrives late in the week. The result will be up-and-down temperature swings, shifting from mild back to winterlike in a short time span.

The highest chances for rain will be Wednesday, then again this weekend. In Houston "rollercoaster" fashion, temperatures could swing from the low 70s Thursday to potential ice Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Wintry weather possible this weekend

The late-week cold front opens the door for the coldest air since earlier this winter. While most of Southeast Texas should receive cold, nasty rain, forecast models suggests enough cold air could be in place this weekend to support the chance for wintry precipitation, especially north of Houston.

It's too early for specific locations and times, but please stay weather aware this week for updates on potential sleet for freezing rain from late Saturday through Sunday and early Monday.