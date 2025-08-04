Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm warning, Tropical Storm Dexter forms

The Brief Storms Possible, a Few Strong Hot Pattern Rest of the Week Fourth Tropical Storm Forms in the Atlantic



There is a chance of scattered, possibly heavy storms for Monday. It will still be a mostly sunny and warm day with highs in the mid-90s. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dexter has formed in the Atlantic.

Severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service in League City issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Brazoria and Harris County.

The warning will last until 11 a.m.

Impacted locations could include Pasadena, Pearland, Deer Park, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, northern Manvel, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Midtown Houston, Downtown Houston, Northside/Northline, Greenway/Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward, Greater Heights, South Belt/Ellington, and Neartown/Montrose.

Officials say residents should expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Midday-afternoon storms

A line of severe storms near Dallas-Fort Worth will move toward the Houston-area and could bring a brief round of storms by midday.

The location is tricky because the line may begin to split before arriving here, so just stay weather aware and check the FOX 26 weather app for updates. Rain should move through quickly and the main threat would be wind.

More heat, sun on the way

Daily rain chances aren't going away, but it does look more isolated and linked to the afternoon sea breeze. Otherwise, expect highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tropical Storm Dexter

An area of low pressure was upgraded to Tropical Storm Dexter on Sunday and will be a complete non-factor in the forecast for the US. It will pass to the north of Bermuda, then eventually turn extra-tropical as it moves into the colder North Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave over Africa will move into the eastern Atlantic this week and has a good chance to become a tropical storm by late this week, but it is extremely far from Texas. It's also possible that a tropical storm could form late this week from some lingering rain near South Carolina. It would have no effect on Texas.