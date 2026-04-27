Houston weather: Very warm, humid Monday; rain chances midweek

The Brief Very Warm & Humid Start to the Week Next Rain Chances Midweek Cooler Weekend Ahead



When you head out this Monday morning, expect muggy conditions. It'll be warm and humid in the afternoon with highs on the 80s.

Summer-like start to the week

Southeast Texas kicks off the week very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and some low 90s. Breezy south winds and a mix of sun and clouds will make it feel more like early summer. Rain chances stay low to start, but isolated storms are possible well north of Houston.

Rain returns midweek

Our next opportunity for showers and storms arrives Wednesday night as moisture deepens and a front moves in and stalls. Expect scattered showers with a few heavy downpours possible at times.

Cooler air arrives this weekend

A front brings a change by the weekend with a line of Friday storms, then highs dropping back into the 70s with lows possibly falling into the mid to upper 50s.