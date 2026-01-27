Houston weather: Modest mid-week warmup on the way

The Brief Another freeze possible Tuesday night, but not extreme cold Gradual warming midweek before the next strong cold front late Friday Weekend outlook looks cold again with more freezing nights



Some warmer temperatures are on the way for the Houston area following the weekend winter storm that rolled across the area.

Houston weather: Warmer temperatures coming mid-week

ONGOING COLD OUTBREAK

Houston remains locked in a wintry pattern on Tuesday. But at least we have finally gotten rid of the Extreme Cold Warning for the area. Temps this morning dropped into the low 20s in most locations, but with very light winds. Early day sunshine today helped temperatures recover, but highs remained well below normal, generally topping out in the upper 40s. Temperatures tonight will fall quickly again, setting the stage for a light freeze, with lows near 30.

MODEST MIDWEEK WARMING BEFORE THE NEXT FRONT

A slow moderation begins Wednesday and continues through Thursday as surface high pressure shifts east. Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid 50s and lower 60s, with overnight lows still cold but less extreme. Despite the warming trend, light freezing conditions remain possible both Wednesday and early Thursday mornings in outlying areas. Temperatures at least rebound to near average by Thursday afternoon in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT COLD FRONT AND THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Another strong cold front is expected to move through early Friday, bringing a chance of rain and ushering in another shot of colder air. While the exact strength of the cold remains uncertain, temperatures will trend toward the 20s and 30s again over the weekend. For now, Saturday looks cold and windy with the coldest air on Sunday morning as lows could drop into the low 20s. The good news is that temps should moderate nicely after that. Rain showers on Friday should move out before temperatures dip to freezing late Friday night. So that means no ice is expected at this point over the weekend.