Temperatures and humidity are climbing again. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s through Sunday, with heat index values nearing 100°.

A persistent southeast breeze will maintain high humidity levels and may carry haze from agricultural fires in Mexico.

Rip currents likely this weekend

Also, if you are headed to the beach this holiday weekend, be aware that rip currents are likely. Swim near lifeguards and don't venture far into the water unless you are a very strong swimmer. Never swim at San Luis Pass - it's illegal and dangerous. Other than those warnings, just enjoy the warm breezes, stay hydrated and protect your skin from the sun.

Rain chances increase starting Memorial Day

Rain chances will begin to increase Monday with afternoon storms possible, especially north. For the rest of next week, the weather begins to turn more unsettled. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Monday night into Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches, bringing a higher chance of rainfall through much of Tuesday. The pattern continues midweek with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week could stay in the mid to upper 80s with continued muggy conditions.

NOAA hurricane forecast - no surprises

The government agency released it's expectations for this hurricane season yesterday, and it's right about what was expected with numbers that should be near or above average. This should not affect your preparations for hurricane season, but it is interesting because the more storms we have to track, the more alert we'll have to stay all summer long.