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Houston weather: Late-night storms possible; more isolated for Sunday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 3, 2026 7:03 PM CDT
Published October 3, 2026 7:03 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Scattered showers end the weekend
    • Heaviest rain along the coast
    • Slightly cooler and drier next week

Coastal downpours Sunday

HOUSTON - The threat of heavy rain continues through the weekend as a stalled front slowly moves offshore. 

Some storms could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.

Houston weather: October 3 evening forecast
Houston weather: October 3 evening forecast

Houston weather: October 3 evening forecast

The threat for heavy rain continues through the weekend as a stalled front slowly moves offshore. The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek.

Relief next week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through. 

Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain. Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Atlantic lull

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days. 

It has been very quiet with eight tropical storms and zero hurricanes so far this season. The waters are very warm in the Gulf, so that’s always something that we will be watching closely.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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