Houston weather: Late-night storms possible; more isolated for Sunday

The Brief Scattered showers end the weekend Heaviest rain along the coast Slightly cooler and drier next week



Coastal downpours Sunday

The threat of heavy rain continues through the weekend as a stalled front slowly moves offshore.

Some storms could produce heavy rain, mainly along the coast and south of I-10.

Relief next week

The unsettled pattern will finally begin to ease early to midweek as a slow-moving front moves through.

Slightly cooler and drier weather should follow, bringing a welcome break from the persistent rain. Wake-up temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Atlantic lull

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days.

It has been very quiet with eight tropical storms and zero hurricanes so far this season. The waters are very warm in the Gulf, so that’s always something that we will be watching closely.