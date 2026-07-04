Houston weather: Hot and steamy for Fourth of July, heat advisory in place for Harris Co.

The Brief Hot and humid July 4th Isolated storms possible for the Fourth and World Cup match Rain chances climb early next week



Highs soar to the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 106 and 110. There is a Heat Advisory in Harris County today from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m.

It is a muggy morning for any Fourth of July Parades, hot for afternoon barbecues and remains steamy for evening fireworks shows.

Isolated storms possible

Most Fourth of July plans stay dry, but a few afternoon storms may pop up with brief downpours and lightning.

Keep an eye on the radar if you’re heading to fireworks, the FIFA fan fest or the World Cup match.

Rain chances increase early next week

A wetter pattern develops early next week as deeper Gulf moisture moves in.

Scattered showers and storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday, bringing better rain coverage across Southeast Texas. Temperatures remain in the 90s next week.

Houston 7-day forecast