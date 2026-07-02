Houston weather: Isolated rain chances through July 4 weekend

The Brief Spotty storms through this evening Hot with spotty storms for the 4th of July and World Cup Extreme heat grips the East Coast



Summer heat and slight rain chances continue through the Fourth of July.

Spotty storms this evening

Today was hot and humid with highs in the 90s before scattered thunderstorms developed this afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain, but any storm could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Remember to leave the park or the pool when lightning is happening to stay safe.

Hot holiday forecast

Afternoon temperatures for your three-day weekend are projected to be in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values nearing 103–108 degrees.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible for holiday celebrations and outdoor events, including the FIFA World Cup.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Extreme heat in the East

A dangerous heat wave continues across parts of the eastern United States with widespread triple-digit highs and a heat index near 110.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for millions as oppressive humidity and prolonged high temperatures create hazardous conditions.