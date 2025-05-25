Houston weather: Hot Sunday, late storms possible on Memorial Day

The Brief Hot and humid conditions through Memorial Day Late day storms may impact Memorial Day plans Unsettled weather pattern arrives next week



Our hot weekend continues on Sunday, but rain is in our forecast later this week.

Unofficial start to summer

We are starting off the holiday weekend sizzling. Bush Airport in Houston broke a record yesterday with a high of 99 degrees.

More heat and humidity are on the way through Memorial Day. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values around 100-105 degrees.

A persistent southeast breeze will maintain high humidity levels and may carry haze from agricultural fires in Mexico.

Also, if you are headed to the beach this holiday weekend, be aware that rip currents are likely. Swim near lifeguards and don't venture far into the water unless you are a very strong swimmer. Never swim at San Luis Pass - it's illegal and dangerous.

Other than those warnings, just enjoy the warm breezes, stay hydrated and protect your skin from the sun.

Rain chances increase starting Memorial Day

Rain chances will begin to increase Monday with afternoon and evening storms possible, especially north of I-10.

For the rest of next week, the weather begins to turn more unsettled. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Monday night into Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches, bringing a higher chance of rainfall through much of Tuesday.

The pattern continues midweek with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week could stay in the mid to upper 80s with continued muggy conditions.

Right now, our northern viewing area has the best chance to see any severe weather overnight Monday. The threat could become more widespread as we head into Tuesday.

Make sure you stay weather-aware. Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading FOX LOCAL.