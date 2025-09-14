Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: High temps, low rain chances for the new week

Updated  September 14, 2025 6:54pm CDT
The Brief

    • Warm September Days Ahead
    • Humidity Slowly Increasing
    • Tropical Development Increasing In Atlantic

HOUSTON - Southeastern Texas is experiencing hot and muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s. 

Summerlike pattern

The high pressure system is sticking around southeast Texas, so the forecast for Monday looks a lot like conditions seen and felt on Sunday. 

Not much rain, but there's a slight 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 90s persist throughout the week with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Looking good for outdoor events

Warm temperatures but very minimal (if any) rain impacts. 

Tailgating for the Texans home opener on Monday will be warm.

Watching the tropics

There will most likely be another named storm in the Atlantic coming up this week. 

This system is currently moving through the tropical Atlantic. Dry air currently around this system is prohibiting development in the next 24-36 hours. 

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days.

A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although dry and stable air is expected to limit development during the next day or so, gradual development is anticipated thereafter, and a tropical cyclone is likely to form during the middle part of this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

