Houston weather: High temps, low rain chances for the new week

The Brief Warm September Days Ahead Humidity Slowly Increasing Tropical Development Increasing In Atlantic



Southeastern Texas is experiencing hot and muggy conditions, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s.

Summerlike pattern

The high pressure system is sticking around southeast Texas, so the forecast for Monday looks a lot like conditions seen and felt on Sunday.

Not much rain, but there's a slight 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 90s persist throughout the week with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Looking good for outdoor events

Warm temperatures but very minimal (if any) rain impacts.

Tailgating for the Texans home opener on Monday will be warm.

Watching the tropics

There will most likely be another named storm in the Atlantic coming up this week.

This system is currently moving through the tropical Atlantic. Dry air currently around this system is prohibiting development in the next 24-36 hours.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days.