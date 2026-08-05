The Brief Hot and humid today with isolated late-day storms. Scattered storms return tomorrow, followed by rain chances into the weekend. The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet for now.



Highs will reach the upper 90s across much of the Houston area today, with heat index values around 103 to 105.

Most areas will stay rain-free, but an isolated shower or storm could develop late in the day.

Rain chances begin to climb

Changes arrive Thursday as deeper moisture supports scattered afternoon showers and storms, especially along and south of I-10.

Temperatures ease slightly, but it remains humid, with daily storm chances continuing to increase heading into the weekend.

Tropics stay quiet

There are no active tropical cyclones or disturbances being tracked across the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf for now.

Nothing in the tropics poses a threat to Southeast Texas over the next several days, but always stay in touch because the Gulf is very warm and systems can form quickly. Nothing is suspicious as of today.