The Brief Hot for the rest of Monday, a Few Storms Possible Likely Hotter Tuesday & Wednesday Showers More Likely Beginning Friday Tropics Quiet For Now



The hot and humid weather in Houston will remain for much of this week! Here's the latest.

Houston weather: Heat and humidity to remain in the area this week

HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS PERSIST

Through Tuesday, expect mostly sunny and hot weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values feeling like 100-105 degrees. The official advice is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and seek shade and AC during the hottest parts of the day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

INCREASING RAIN LATE THIS WEEK

The heat will continue into Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s & only a 10% rain chance. However, isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible Thursday (it will still be very hot). Looking ahead to Friday and into the weekend, rain chances will increase, with scattered showers and storms likely by Friday and this weekend.

TROPICS ARE QUIET

The NHC outlook shows no tropical systems are expected in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or the Gulf over the next 7 days. This means a quiet period in the tropics, but with August on the way, activity usually picks up a lot, so don't let your guard down. It's always a good idea to ensure your hurricane preparedness kit is well-stocked, so check Fox Local for JD's Hurricane Gear Test.