Houston weather: Hot, humid, hazy pattern taking over

The Brief Hot, Hazy, Humid Pattern Continues Summer Heat, Slim Rain Chance for 4th of July Still Mostly Quiet in the Tropics



The hot, hazy and humid pattern will take over the Houston area for much of the rest of the week.

MORE STEAMY AFTERNOONS

While we aren't expecting record high temperatures, expect temps to reach the mid to upper 90s with ample humidity will make it feel like it's at least 100-105, so take care of yourself, stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun. There will be a tinge of haze to the sky Wednesday through Friday with Saharan dust in place, but so far air quality hasn't been a problem.

HOT INDEPENDENCE DAY

Average high temperatures for the 4th of July in Houston are in the mid 90s and this year is looking at or even slightly above normal. Highs will reach the low 90s along the beaches and mid to upper 90s inland. Rain chances are no zero, but also do not look like a big concern at this point.

NO TROPICAL THREATS FOR TEXAS

A broad, disorganized area of showers and storms have been lingering over Florida for the last couple of days. The National Hurricane Center gives the area about a 40% chance for developing into a depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days. The system is not likely to affect Texas.