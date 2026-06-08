The Brief Hot and humid all week with spotty storms Heat index tops 100 before Fan Fest Hot with possible showers for Sunday’s match



Hot and humid weather will take hold across Southeast Texas with highs in the low 90s all week. Spotty showers and storms will be possible at times, but most of the week will feature more heat than rain.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Triple digit feels-like temperatures

Humidity pushes the heat index above 100 leading into Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. Anyone spending time outside should plan for steamy conditions, take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Steamy, showery for World Cup

Sunday’s World Cup match in Houston looks hot and humid with highs likely in the 90s. A few showers or storms could pop up, but it won't cool things off much as heat index values could get above 102.