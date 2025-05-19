The Brief Steamy, windy Monday Hot again all week Slight chance for an isolated storm



Another hot week is ahead for Houston.

More record or near-record highs

Our best chance of setting another record high will be Tuesday this week with a current record of 95 and an expected high temp of 97.

Each day will be very warm for mid to late May, but humidity will vary a bit. A weak front will bring slightly lower humidity late Tuesday and Wednesday, so morning lows should feel a bit more comfortable. That being said, afternoons will remain hot.

Slight chance for a storm

A brief round of storms is possible overnight tonight north of Houston near the College Station to Huntsville to Livingston area.

Tomorrow, the weak front that will bring hot air and slightly lower humidity could also spark a shower or isolated storm. Otherwise, the forecast is just hot and humid.