Houston weather: Hot day on the way for Friday

Expect another hot day for your Friday across the Houston area.

HOT AFTERNOONS

The slightly drier air and lower humidity will stick around for at least one more day before the weather pattern once again takes a turn. Friday is looking pretty good with late summer heat bringing highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEEKEND SHOWERS

We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from a pacific tropical system combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.

A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to pleasant mornings.

WATCHING THE TROPICS CLOSELY

In the tropics, Lorena in the eastern Pacific Ocean has weakened today to a tropical storm near the Baja California Peninsula. It's starting to spread clouds and some heavy downpours into an area from Tucson, AZ to El Paso. This system will not have a big, direct impact on Houston, but will probably play a role in increasing our chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, now Invest 91L, has a high chance for development over the next week. It is still expected to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle in a few days, but it's very far away and not a threat to Texas at this time. It could become a threat to the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.