Houston weather: Heat wave to continue much of this week
HOUSTON - The heat will be on much of the week in the Houston area.
Houston weather to remain hot for much of the week
HEAT BUILDS MONDAY, THEN GETS MORE INTENSE
High pressure is taking control, bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temperatures. Afternoon heat index values will climb well into the triple digits, so take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
100-DEGREE HEAT POSSIBLE
Highs will push into the upper 90s across much of the area this week, with some communities potentially reaching 100 degrees or higher. Rain chances will remain very limited through Friday, around 10% or less offering little relief from the heat.
RAIN CHANCES CREEP BACK
The heat should continue into the weekend, but increasing moisture may bring back isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially by Sunday. Big heat dome is expected to weaken a bit and shift west to possibly allow a weak front to dip close to the area this weekend, bringing better chances for rain and storms. Most of the weekend still looks hot, with rain remaining hit-and-miss.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team