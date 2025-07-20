Houston weather: Heat wave arrives Sunday

The Brief Hot end to the weekend Heat dome builds this week, low rain chances Tropical wave in the Atlantic



Are you ready for the heat? Temperatures are climbing on Sunday and into the next week.

Heating Up Sunday

A heat wave arrives Sunday. Look for high temperatures in the middle 90s when the heat index will rise above 100° for much of the day. The rain chances drop to less than 10% for the end of the weekend and most of the week ahead.

Heat dome builds next week

Next week looks mostly dry with lots of sunshine and high temperatures rising into the upper 90s across southeast Texas.

A heat dome setting up in the central U.S. will help temperatures soar across a good portion of the country.

Low-end rain chances and lots of sunshine will have us focusing on the intense heat and humidity. So far this year, the warmest temperature measured at Bush Intercontinental was 98 degrees on June 8th.

Monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1150 miles wast of Barbados.

Environmental conditions will be marginal for any further development. There is a 10% chance over the next 7 days.

We're still in a time of the hurricane season where it's not at all unusual to have little to no activity, but as we head into the month of August, you can expect that activity to pick up quite a bit.

Click over to the FOX26 daily Tropical Discussion for a full explanation of unsettled weather in the Gulf later in the week.

7-Day Forecast