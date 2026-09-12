Houston weather: Heat, rain chances continue Sunday
HOUSTON - Feels like temperatures could reach over 100 to end the weekend. It will be steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Passing weekend showers
The weekend will be slightly hotter, with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely with the potential for a strong wind gust.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Tropics stay quiet
The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority