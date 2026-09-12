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Houston weather: Heat, rain chances continue Sunday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 12, 2026 7:16 PM CDT
Published September 12, 2026 7:16 PM CDT
Houston weather: Sept. 12 overnight forecast
Houston weather: Sept. 12 overnight forecast

Houston weather: Sept. 12 overnight forecast

FOX 26's John Dawson gives the latest weather forecast and temperatures across Southeast Texas.

The Brief

    • Hot and Humid Sunday
    • More Spotty Storms
    • Tropics Remain Quiet

HOUSTON - Feels like temperatures could reach over 100 to end the weekend. It will be steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Passing weekend showers

The weekend will be slightly hotter, with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely with the potential for a strong wind gust. 

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Tropics stay quiet

The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.

7-Day Forecast

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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