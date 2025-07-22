Houston weather: Hazardous heat expected through Thursday

The Brief Hazardous Heat Through Thursday Increased Storm Chances Friday & Saturday Tropics Remain Quiet for Now



Dangerous heat is expected to remain over the Houston area until Friday when storm chances are expected to return.

HEAT DOME DOMINATES UNTIL FRIDAY

Dangerous heat will persist for the next several days, with daytime highs upper 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated, getting in the AC when possible, and limiting outdoor exertion during peak heat hours.

INCREASED STORM CHANCES FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Tropical moisture will increase on Friday and Saturday, bringing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms. Much of this moisture can actually be traced back to a similar system that soaked Louisiana and parts of Texas at the end of last week and has looped all the way around an area of high pressure.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

TROPICS REMAIN FAIRLY QUIET

The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance of development for the tropical wave in the Atlantic (Invest 94L) to near zero. Even if it does decide to flare up, it should remain far south of the US. Otherwise, we’ll closely monitor the aforementioned tropical moisture in the Gulf late this week as it has a slight chance for becoming a tropical depression.