Houston weather: Great weekend ahead for World's Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff

The Brief Pleasant evening For BBQ Cookoff Looking good this weekend, but getting more humid and warmer Few showers possible Sunday and Monday Keeping an eye on Tuesday for possible strong To severe storms



HAPPY GO TEXAN DAY!

After a beautiful and mild day, plan on cooler but quiet weather Friday night. If you’re heading to the Barbecue Cook Off, temperatures should fall into the 60s by this evening. 50s are likely overnight. Watch out for areas of patchy fog that could develop late Friday night, especially near and south of Interstate 10.

LIGHT JACKETS FOR RODEO PARADE

Over the weekend, humidity will gradually return and there could be some scattered areas of fog as well, especially on Sunday morning. Overall, the weather is shaping up very nicely for the rodeo parade downtown and for the last day of barbecue cookoff on Saturday. The increasing moisture on Sunday could lead to some light drizzle but otherwise rain is not a big issue this weekend.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TO KICK OFF THE RODEO

With increasing humidity values early next week and an area of low pressure moving at us from the western part of the United States, it does look like conditions will be favorable for thunderstorms in Texas on Tuesday. The timing is still uncertain at this point, but at a minimum, plan on seeing rain if you’re headed to the first day of rodeo on Tuesday. Depending on the exact timing of the thunderstorms, it could also affect your entrance into NRG on Tuesday night. We’ll get a better idea of timing as we get a little closer.

