Houston weather: Halloween temps might give you goosebumps!

The Brief Ghoulishly Great for Halloween Saturday Showers Fall Pattern Continues



Happy Halloween! It's a cold morning in the 50s with clear skies, but it will warm up a bit to the 70s thanks to some sunshine. Things will cool back down to the 60s if you plan on taking your kid trick-or-treating.

Ideal conditions for spooky festivities

Today is set to deliver "frightfully fine" weather with plenty of sunshine and great afternoon temps in the mid 70s.

For trick-or-treating this evening, the forecast is clear and dry, with a refreshing chill by late evening. Temperatures will be falling through the pleasant 60s during prime time before settling into the low to mid 50s overnight.

Quick round of showers

The pleasant weather will be interrupted briefly on Saturday. A minor disturbance moving into the region will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be mild, near seasonal averages, but be mindful of the brief chance for rain before sunset.

Crisp autumn air dominates next week

By Sunday, the front will have pushed all moisture out of the region again, allowing the beautiful fall pattern to quickly return. Expect brilliant sunshine and a refreshing airmass for the start of November.

Daytime temperatures will settle back down to comfortable fall levels, and the clear conditions overnight will ensure a good, crisp chill as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.