Houston weather: Sunny Friday afternoon with light rain chances this evening

The Brief Warmer today with some drizzle tonight Cooler, drier air arrives this weekend Warmer pattern returns next week



It'll be a warm Friday to help kick off the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We'll see a weak front move in through the weekend making temps slightly cooler.

Warmest day of the week

After patchy fog early this morning, conditions improve quickly by midday. Expect a warm afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain concerns until late tonight, when light showers are possible along a cold front.

Cooler, more comfortable weekend

A weak front moves through, bringing in slightly cooler and noticeably drier air for Saturday and Sunday.

It won’t be a big drop, but mornings will feel fresher and afternoons more comfortable, making for great weather for anything outdoors, including the Houston Open.

Warmer weather returns next week

Temperatures begin to climb again early next week as the warmer pattern returns. Expect mild mornings, warm afternoons, and a slight chance of any isolated showers increasing to scattered storms by late next week.