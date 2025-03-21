Houston weather: Friday looks to sunny with highs in 70s, low humidity

The Brief Beautiful Weather Today and Saturday! Humidity and Showers Return Sunday/Monday Isolated Strong Storms Possible Likely Warm for the Rest of March



Friday is looking to be beautiful! The morning starts off clear and cold, but the day will soon turn sunny and dry with highs in the mid-70s.

Gorgeous Day, Fires Continue:

We'll enjoy a beautiful, dry day today with high temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will remain low, so it's not great news for firefighters battling the "Pauline Road" fire, but we will have a gradual increase in humidity levels over the next 48 hours or so.

Big Changes Sunday:

Much more humidity returns on Sunday with a few morning drizzles and some scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Some models are showing a risk for storms late Sunday into early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is also showing a slight chance for strong storms north of the Houston area during that time, so just stay weather aware beginning Sunday night. It's certainly possible that everything stays well north of our area, but it could be a close call.

Staying Warm:

There's a very good chance that this morning will have been the coolest we'll feel for a long time. The rest of the month of March should bring above average temperatures and lows in the 30s or low 40s are rare for April.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV.