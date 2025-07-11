Houston weather: Hot, humid Friday in the 90s, isolated storms

The Brief Hot with Isolated Storms Storms Increase this Weekend Hotter Next Week



Today looks much like Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s, plenty of Houston humidity and a few afternoon storms.

Pop-up storms

Heat index values will linger near 100 for much of the day except for some temporary cool downs from isolated storms.

Few heavy storms this weekend

A switch in the jet stream pattern this weekend will lead to a higher risk for downpours beginning Saturday afternoon and evening and could last through Sunday.

There is a slight chance of "excessive rain" main areas north and west of Houston where isolated amounts of 2-3" or more are possible.

Summer heat, no tropical threats for now

So far, there are no indications of any tropical systems to threaten our area over the next several days. It's normal to go through quiet periods in the month of July, but by the end of the month and into August, it becomes much more likely that we'll see the season's first hurricane.

In the meantime, once we get past the chance of tough weekend storms, we're looking for a gradual warm up next week and could see upper 90s for highs.