Houston weather: Friday morning chills; sunny, Spring-like afternoon

The Brief One day Spring Preview Today Cold weekend with light freeze possible Sunday Foxborough Freeze: Cold, light snow for Texans in Massachusetts



Waking up Friday, there is a familiar chill in the air, but in the afternoon we'll get some spring-like weather as highs reach into the 70s.

Dress in layers today

Enjoy the beautiful spring-like conditions today as we reach highs in the 70s under sunny skies. Southwest winds will keep things mild through the afternoon, but don't get too comfortable in your short sleeves.

A cold front is timed to move through later today, bringing a stray shower chance tonight and ushering in much cooler air for the weekend.

Chilly weekend ahead

Behind the front, Saturday and Sunday will feel like true January weather. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50s both days. Sunday morning looks to be the coldest of the next several days with lows in the low to mid 30s.

A light freeze is possible, so you may want to cover sensitive plants, especially outside of urban areas for Saturday night.

Cold gameday in New England

For the Texans' big playoff game in Foxborough this Sunday, the weather could be a factor. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is expected to see temperatures in the mid 30s, then falling into the upper 20s through the game. Some light snow is also possible. Go Texans!