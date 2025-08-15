Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert, rounds of storms expected Friday

The Brief Tropical Disturbance Flaring Up in the Gulf Hurricane Brewing in the Atlantic - No Threat to Texas Hot, Humid Weather with Daily Storms



There is a FOX 26 Storm Alert for Friday as tropical moisture arrives today and tomorrow. The entire Texas coast is at some risk for some isolated flash flooding so expect some rounds of heavy rain Friday afternoon.

Gulf Low heads to South Texas

A area of low pressure in the southern Gulf (Invest 98L) has gotten stronger overnight and the hurricane center has upgraded its chance of becoming a very brief tropical depression to 50%. The center of the system is likely to move inland near the northeastern Mexico coast later today.

For us in Southeast Texas, heavy rain, isolated street flooding and a high rip current risk are likely on both Friday and Saturday. We are in a 1/4 risk for flooding, stay weather aware for any changes.

Erin getting stronger in Atlantic

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Erin is set to become a hurricane later today and could become a major hurricane this weekend or sooner. It will stay north of the Caribbean and mainly pose a risk to Bermuda while bring larger waves to the beaches from Florida to New England.

Hot, unsettled pattern

Other than the tropical system, our overall weather pattern looks familiar with a daily round of scattered storms and humid highs in the mid 90s next week.