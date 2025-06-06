The Brief Heat wave kicks in! Saharan dust moves into Texas today. Stormy pattern next week.



Today and this weekend, we're looking for afternoon high temperatures to range from around 95-100 inland and near 90 along the coast. This heat comes along with heat index (feels like) values as high as 105.

Saharan dust arrives in Texas

The sky will likely appear hazy by sunset today, and we could get interesting-looking sunrises and sunsets this weekend.

At this point, major changes to air quality are not expected, but the combination of ozone and light dust could raise air quality ratings from moderate to "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Heat dome breaks down next week

What's next:

A large area of high pressure that is bringing us heat and steering severe storms to West Texas and Oklahoma will stay strong through Sunday, then start to break down as low pressure moves in from the west. That low will bring a comp-late pattern change with clouds, off and on downpours and highs in the 80s.

Tropics remain quiet for us

So far, so good in the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week or so. The eastern Pacific Ocean (south and west coast of Mexico) looks very active over the next week or two.