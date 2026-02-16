The Brief Cooler start to the work week 80s returning later this week Drought concerns despite Saturday storms



As high pressure shifts eastward, return flow from the Gulf will usher in a warming trend starting Tuesday.

Warming trend with morning drizzles

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday before rising into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

These values will be well above normal and could get within a few degrees of record highs.

The return of a southeast breeze could bring low clouds each morning with a few drizzles.

Dry pattern in place

Despite the 1–1.5" of rain from Saturday's severe storms, we are still locked into a concerning drought.

There will be a gradual increase in humidity, but meaningful rain relief remains elusive for Southeast Texas.

Overall rain chances for the next seven days are low, with only a few light showers each morning and a slightly higher rain chance by Saturday.

This dry pattern continues to exacerbate the widespread drought conditions across the region, from our area westward to Austin and San Antonio.