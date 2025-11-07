The Brief Unseasonably warm days today & Saturday Blustery winds expected Sunday Cold mornings to follow



Today will be mostly sunny and very warm with temps climbing into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

That trend continues Saturday with afternoon highs that could tie record levels. Winds will increase a bit — coming in from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Patchy fog is possible again tonight.

Blustery winds expected Sunday

Following a cold front Saturday night (and a slight chance for showers), Sunday windy conditions will usher in a sharp drop in temperatures and humidity. Winds will come from the north and could gust to 30 mph. Due to low humidity, gusty winds and our worsening drought, fire conditions will be critical on Sunday, so be very careful not to spark anything outdoors.

Two cold nights on the way

Starting Sunday night and into Monday, the air turns much cooler. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s with upper 30s north of Houston both Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Continuing the temperature swings, we'll be back in the 80s by mid to late next week.