We have some good news and some not so great news in the forecast for the next several days.

The good news is that the lack of any significant rain is going to continue to allow floods to recede and for river levels to drop, especially the San Jacinto.

The Trinity River will stay near record flood stage for the next couple of days in Liberty County.

Look for very warm, steamy weather to hang around for the next three days with high temperatures near 90° followed by some scattered strong storms to our north on Thursday and a bit of a cool down following that.