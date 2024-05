Good Wednesday morning, everyone. It's going to be another hot one with highs near 90...great.

Trouble arrives again by late tomorrow with a good chance for heavy rain, especially north of Houston.

The storm threat will linger through early Friday, then the heat is on as we head into the low 90s for a while.