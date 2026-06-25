The Brief Typical June heat for FIFA Fan Fest Saharan dust keeps the tropics quiet Hot and rain-free for World Cup matches



More typical June heat continues across Southeast Texas with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100 each afternoon.

Anyone heading to FIFA Fan Fest should plan for hot, humid weather and take breaks from the heat.

Dust limits tropical development

Saharan dust remains spread across the Atlantic and Gulf, helping keep tropical activity quiet for now.

That dry, dusty air should make it harder for any organized tropical systems to develop nearby this week.

Hazy skies and low rain chances

The same Saharan dust may also bring hazy skies at times while helping keep rain chances low.

Houston’s upcoming World Cup matches look hot and mainly rain-free, with steamy weather around the stadium and FIFA Fan Fest.