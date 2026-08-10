The Brief Storms for the first day of school for many kids Hot and humid weather the rest of the school week A tropical wave could develop, but there is no threat to Texas



Scattered showers and storms are possible today, with brief heavy rain and even localized flooding in spots.

Keep an eye on the radar and FOX LOCAL, especially this afternoon. Some schools could have rainy day dismissal.

Summer heat returns

Rain chances drop after today as hotter weather builds back in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with muggy conditions through the rest of the school week with a few isolated afternoon storms.

Watching the tropics

There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic and one has a good chance ti develop into a depression or tropical storm briefly this week. It remains far away, with no threat to Texas.