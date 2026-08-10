Houston weather forecast: Rain, storms possible Monday
HOUSTON - Scattered showers and storms are possible today, with brief heavy rain and even localized flooding in spots.
Keep an eye on the radar and FOX LOCAL, especially this afternoon. Some schools could have rainy day dismissal.
Summer heat returns
Rain chances drop after today as hotter weather builds back in. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with muggy conditions through the rest of the school week with a few isolated afternoon storms.
Watching the tropics
There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic and one has a good chance ti develop into a depression or tropical storm briefly this week. It remains far away, with no threat to Texas.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.