Harris County inmate's death under investigation

The Brief Officials say Karlos Butler was pronounced deceased on Wednesday afternoon. Butler was taken into Harris County custody the day before his death. Separate investigations are underway.



Investigations are underway to determine what caused a man's death while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Harris County inmate death investigations

What we know:

Harris County officials say 49-year-old Karlos Butler was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Aug. 5, shortly after 4 p.m.

He was reportedly taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly possessing less than one gram of a controlled substance.

According to officials, Butler collapsed in the Harris County Joint Processing Center at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He received immediate medical attention and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital via ambulance before he was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

Butler's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

What's next:

Houston Police will be investigating the inmate's death.

The County Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs Division will investigate whether law enforcement followed the correct policies and procedures.