Harris County inmate's death under investigation
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Investigations are underway to determine what caused a man's death while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail.
Harris County inmate death investigations
What we know:
Harris County officials say 49-year-old Karlos Butler was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Aug. 5, shortly after 4 p.m.
He was reportedly taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly possessing less than one gram of a controlled substance.
According to officials, Butler collapsed in the Harris County Joint Processing Center at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He received immediate medical attention and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital via ambulance before he was pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
Butler's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
What's next:
Houston Police will be investigating the inmate's death.
The County Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs Division will investigate whether law enforcement followed the correct policies and procedures.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office