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Harris County inmate's death under investigation

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County Sheriff's Office
Published August 9, 2026 3:02 PM CDT
Published August 9, 2026 3:02 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Officials say Karlos Butler was pronounced deceased on Wednesday afternoon.
    • Butler was taken into Harris County custody the day before his death.
    • Separate investigations are underway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Investigations are underway to determine what caused a man's death while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Harris County inmate death investigations

What we know:

Harris County officials say 49-year-old Karlos Butler was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Aug. 5, shortly after 4 p.m.

He was reportedly taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly possessing less than one gram of a controlled substance.

According to officials, Butler collapsed in the Harris County Joint Processing Center at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He received immediate medical attention and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital via ambulance before he was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

Butler's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

What's next:

Houston Police will be investigating the inmate's death.

The County Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs Division will investigate whether law enforcement followed the correct policies and procedures.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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