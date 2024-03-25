Following a fast-moving round of showers and a few storms this morning, we’ll transition to a dry and beautiful pattern for the rest of this week.

Expect overnight low temperatures to drop near 50 each morning with afternoon highs mostly in the 70s along with plenty of sunshine.

Now, heading into the Easter weekend, things do change slightly. Rain chances remain on the low side, but it is going to be increasingly muggy, especially by Easter Sunday.