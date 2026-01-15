Vacant Channelview hotel catches fire for a fourth time

The Brief The fire is at the Fairfield Inn & Suites along the East Freeway near Sheldon Road. Details are limited at this time. This is the fourth fire reported at the hotel.



A vacant hotel is in flames for the fourth time along I-10 in the Channelview area.

Channelview: Hotel fire near I-10

What we know:

The fire is at the Fairfield Inn & Suites along the East Freeway near Sheldon Road.

The Channelview and Sheldon Community fire departments have been called to put out the flames.

Drivers should expect traffic issues.

What we don't know:

Details about the fire are not available at this time.

Hotel fire history

Dig deeper:

This is the fourth time that this hotel has caught fire.

The last time was in May 2025. At that time, the Channelview Fire Department said the hotel was vacant because of a previous fire.

