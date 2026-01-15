Vacant Channelview hotel catches fire for a fourth time
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A vacant hotel is in flames for the fourth time along I-10 in the Channelview area.
Channelview: Hotel fire near I-10
What we know:
The fire is at the Fairfield Inn & Suites along the East Freeway near Sheldon Road.
The Channelview and Sheldon Community fire departments have been called to put out the flames.
Drivers should expect traffic issues.
What we don't know:
Details about the fire are not available at this time.
Hotel fire history
Dig deeper:
This is the fourth time that this hotel has caught fire.
The last time was in May 2025. At that time, the Channelview Fire Department said the hotel was vacant because of a previous fire.
Featured
The Source: The Channelview and Sheldon Community fire departments