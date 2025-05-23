Expand / Collapse search
Channelview fire: Fairfield Inn & Suites on I-10 engulfed in flames

Published  May 23, 2025 9:17am CDT
Channelview
The Brief

    • A massive fire is burning at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located along I-10 near Sheldon Road.
    • The structure was engulfed in flames.
    • Firefighters are at the scene.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A massive fire is burning at a hotel in Channelview.

What we know:

A fire is burning at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located along I-10 near Sheldon Road.

The structure is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire, but Google says the business is temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from visuals of the scene.

