A massive fire is burning at a hotel in Channelview.

Channelview hotel fire

What we know:

A fire is burning at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located along I-10 near Sheldon Road.

The structure is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire, but Google says the business is temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.