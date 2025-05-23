Channelview fire: Fairfield Inn & Suites on I-10 engulfed in flames
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A massive fire is burning at a hotel in Channelview.
Channelview hotel fire
What we know:
A fire is burning at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located along I-10 near Sheldon Road.
The structure is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are at the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire, but Google says the business is temporarily closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from visuals of the scene.