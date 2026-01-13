Expand / Collapse search

Stephen A. Smith mistakenly confuses Texans player with Charlie Kirk

By
Published  January 13, 2026 6:55pm CST
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Host Stephen A. Smith in conversation with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a SiriusXM Town Hall event at SiriusXM Studio on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Brief

    • Stephen A. Smith apologized after mistakenly referring to Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk as "Charlie Kirk", the name of a conservative activist assassinated in 2025.
    • The on-air blunder occurred while Smith was praising Christian Kirk's career-high playoff performance in Houston's 30-6 wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    • The Texans now prepare for a divisional-round match-up against the New England Patriots, though it remains unclear if star receiver Nico Collins will clear concussion protocol in time to play.

HOUSTON - The morning after the Monday Night Football playoff game where the Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6, Stephen A Smith made a gaffe on national television when he accidentally referred to Texans’ wide receiver Christian Kirk as Charlie Kirk on ESPN’s First Take broadcast.

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for "Charlie Kirk" gaffe

What we know:

As the television crew was discussing the many headlines following the Houston Texans game, Smith meant to highlight the Texans wide receiver's career-high playoff performance.

"We saw Charlie Kirk catch eight receptions for 144 yards," said the ESPN analyst.

Smith was quickly corrected by ESPN’s Jeff Saturday before apologizing profusely, immediately following the comment.

Who was Charlie Kirk? 

The backstory:

Charlie Kirk is the former CEO of Turning Point USA and was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at an outdoor campus debate planned by the organization. 

WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Charlie Kirk is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday July 17, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Many NFL teams, such as the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, held moments of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk. Some included a video tribute using Charlie Kirk's photo on their video boards and asked the home crowd to stand and pay respects in the wake of his death.

Featured

Texans prepare for divisional round

Dig deeper:

Christian Kirk is a two-time Pro Bowler, in his first year in Houston.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 04: Christian Kirk #13 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Coope

Expand

He looks to clear concussion protocol before the team’s divisional round match-up against the New England Patriots on Sunday, as the No. 5-seeded Texans take on the No. 2-seeded Patriots at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Related

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Fox News reporting. Additional information was provided by the Houston Texans.

