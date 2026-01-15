Houston rodeo concert tickets 2026: Tickets go on sale today starting at 10 a.m.
HOUSTON - The 2026 RodeoHouston lineup is out, and your chance to get tickets to one of the concerts is taking place today.
Here’s a guide to when tickets go on sale and what you need to do.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for RodeoHouston concerts will go on sale in two waves today at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at https://www.rodeohouston.com/tickets/
Tickets for Cody Johnson's performance at the rodeo went on sale back on Aug. 21.
Tickets for performances from March 2 through March 11 go on sale at 10 a.m., and tickets for the remaining shows go on sale at 2 p.m.
RODEOHOUSTON tickets on deck ‼️— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 13, 2026
3/2-11 tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Waiting rooms open at 9:30.
3/12-21 tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Waiting rooms open at 1:30.
Everything you need to know » https://t.co/0fkMDwyLAc pic.twitter.com/4ky2ptj7e8
The waiting room will open 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, but those in the waiting room will be randomly selected once it's time to purchase the tickets.
Tickets are required for everyone 3 years and up. There is a limit of 10 tickets per order.
There will be a separate waiting room for those who want to purchase accessible seating.
Dig deeper: Click here for more information.
How much do tickets cost?
By the numbers:
Tickets start at $35.
- Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $205
- Upper Level: $35 or $44
- Loge Level: $53
- Club Level: $74 or $79
- Field Level: $69
- Action Seats: $180
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $429
When is the rodeo?
Timeline:
The rodeo will take place from Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 22.
RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.
On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert performed by Cody Johnson. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.
The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28.
Who is performing at the rodeo?
Here's the full schedule of performers and the dates they will perform at the Houston Rodeo:
Monday, March 2 - Country - Riley Green
Tuesday, March 3 - Latin — J Balvin
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Rascal Flats
Thursday, March 5 - Country - Russell Dickerson (announcement was made on Wednesday at Times Square in New York City)
Friday, March 6 - R&B - Lizzo
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Dwight Yoakam
Sunday, March 8 - Christian - Forest Frank
Monday, March 9 - Country - Luke Bryan
Tuesday, March 10 - Country — Megan Moroney
Wednesday, March 11 - Rock - Creed
Thursday, March 12 - Country — Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 13 - Country - Shaboozey
Saturday, March 14 - Pop — Kelly Clarkson
Sunday, March 15 - Regional Mexican - Pepe Aguilar
Monday, March 16 - Country - Cross Canadian Ragweed
Tuesday, March 17 - Country - The Red Clay Strays
Wednesday, March 18 - Country - Koe Wetzel
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Lainey Wilson
Friday, March 20 - Country - Parker McCollum
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Tim McGraw
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.