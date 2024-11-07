Warm and very humid air has surged back into the area after a brisk Wednesday morning, so expect a late spring-like day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, muggy air and a few showers.

A weak cold front will move in late Friday and into Saturday, so expect scattered showers and a few storms then followed by a modest, temporary cool-down.

Hurricane Rafael hit Cuba as a major hurricane yesterday and quickly emerged into the Gulf of Mexico where it will remain a hurricane for the next 24–48 hours.

However, and most importantly, Rafael will encounter increasingly dry air and harsh upper-level winds as it moves into the western Gulf and will get much weaker. By Sunday, it will slow down most likely end up looping around for a couple of days as it falls apart.

There is no risk to the Houston area other than increased waves at the beaches.