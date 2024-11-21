Temperatures this morning are the coldest since March 19, slightly more than eight months ago, but we'll have another sunny, dry and pleasant day.

Friday looks very similar, but a south wind returns this weekend, bringing a gradual warm-up with increasing humidity.

Highs should return to the 80s for Sunday and Monday with mild air leading up to Thanksgiving.

For Thanksgiving Day, it's still a tough call. There will be a cold front moving in either on Thanksgiving or possibly the day after, so it is possible that weather next Thursday could be breezy and chilly. So far, rain doesn't look heavy, but a few showers are possible.

On the West Coast, a so-called "bomb cyclone" in the Pacific Ocean is pulling in a river of moisture into northern California with a high risk for flooding.