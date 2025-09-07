The Brief Watching where front stalls Lower humidity to start the work week Days away from the peak of hurricane season



The passage of a cold front across southeast Texas will help drop humidity values as we start the work week.

Lower humidity to start the week

It won’t be quite as humid and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

You can expect temperatures to warm back up to the mid 90s by the end of the week, but overall this week looks to be dry through at least the start of next weekend.

Nearing the peak of hurricane season

The tropical wave that we were monitoring the last few days now has no chance for further development. Meaning things are quiet across the Atlantic basin, the Caribbean, and into the Gulf.

We are just days away from the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season so please don’t let your guard down.

