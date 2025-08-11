The Brief Daily downpours this week August heat for back-to-school Tropics heating up



Scattered showers and a few storms this morning and afternoon. Otherwise hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Summer warmth with scattered storms

As kids head off to school this week, they'll be met with lots of humidity along with some hit-and-miss rain. A few storms could be on the hefty side, especially coming home from school. A few morning showers are also possible each morning. Away from rain, expect the temperature to feel like up to 105 degrees with actual highs in the mid 90s.

A few heavy storms

Conditions are not favorable for widespread heavy rain, but some spotty areas of 2" each day will be possible. A second threat will be frequent lightning.

System getting stronger in the Atlantic

The first hurricane of the season is likely to form in the Atlantic Ocean this week. This system is a strong tropical wave and is very far from Texas - more than 4,000 miles. Through the week, the area of low pressure will move westward, likely being upgraded to Tropical Storm Erin, then a hurricane.

At this point, this does not look like a Gulf Coast threat, but it could come close to the East Coast of the US. Otherwise, we expect several tropical waves to move across the Atlantic over the next two weeks.