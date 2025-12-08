Houston weather forecast: Cool, dry most of this week

The Brief Dry pattern with cool mornings and sunny afternoons Cold tonight into Tuesday morning Pleasant, mild late this week



After a blustery morning, today looks sunny and dry with a cool afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry weather should continue through Thursday with a gradual warming trend bringing highs into the 70s by Wednesday.

Fog will be possible late this week.

Cold Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning is expected to be the coldest of the week, with temperatures dipping into the 30s in most areas.

Plan on seeing a light freeze or frost well outside of Houston and especially north of town closer to Conroe, Huntsville, Livingston and Brenham.

Following the cold start, expect a pleasant day in the 60s.

Weekend outlook uncertain

At this point, it looks likely that we'll see showers and maybe some fog on Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, our main forecast models that we use for the 5-7 day outlook are showing mixed results, so just stay tuned for updates. For now, plan on Friday and Saturday showers with seasonably cool temperatures.